Ingram (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Hornets, Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com reports.
Ingram was held out of Friday's loss to the Sixers with a sprained left ankle, and it never seemed like he had much of a chance to take the court Sunday. With the Pelicans entering a back-to-back, it's very possible Ingram remains out for Monday's game at Memphis.
