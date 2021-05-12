Ingram (ankle) remains out Wednesday against the Mavericks.
As expected, a sprained left ankle will keep Ingram out for a fourth straight game. Lonzo Ball (thumb), Zion Williamson (finger), Steven Adams (toe) and Josh Hart (thumb) remain out as well, so New Orleans will be quite shorthanded. Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kira Lewis should see extra run.
