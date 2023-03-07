Ingram produced 24 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and seven assists across 38 minutes during Monday's 123-108 loss to the Kings.

Ingram was both productive and efficient as a scorer Monday, tallying his team-high 24 points on just 16 shots. The lanky forward did turn the ball over six times, but he partly made up for that by dishing seven dimes -- his highest mark since Feb. 10. Ingram has started off the month well, averaging 27.0 points, 5.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 54.1 percent from the field and 75.0 percent from the charity stripe through three contests.