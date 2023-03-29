Ingram notched 26 points (9-22 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one block across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 120-109 loss to Golden State.

The Pelicans ran a nine-man rotation, giving Ingram maximum time on the floor in the loss. He played a big part in pushing his team out to a huge lead, scoring 18 points in the first half. Ingram's result almost netted him a triple-double, but he couldn't offset a horrible defensive performance from his team in the second half.