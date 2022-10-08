Ingram (toe) went through parts of Saturday's practice, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.
Ingram has yet to play in an exhibition. His partial participation is a good sign that he should at least be ready for the regular season, but it remains unclear if he'll see action in the preseason.
