Ingram finished with 42 points (16-28 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block across 42 minutes during Sunday's 113-108 loss to Minnesota.

While many of the NBA's top players rested in the season finales for all teams, Ingram ended up taking on his normal minutes and then some Sunday while the Pelicans still had playoff positioning at stake. Though the Pelicans ultimately fell short, Ingram ultimately came through with a big performance to close out the regular season. The 42 points were a season high for Ingram, whose 9-for-9 showing from the line also boosted his season-long rate to a career-best 88.2 percent, good for 16th in the NBA among qualifiers. Ingram and the Pelicans will be back in action Wednesday versus the Thunder in a win-or-go-home game in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament.