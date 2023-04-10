Ingram finished with 42 points (16-28 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals across 42 minutes during Sunday's 113-108 loss to Minnesota.

Ingram led the Pelicans in scoring and assists during Sunday's defeat, finishing second on the team in rebounds while coming up three dimes short of a triple-double. Ingram, who set a season-high in rebounds, has posted 40 or more points twice this season.