Ingram won't play Monday after the Pelicans' game against the Mavericks was postponed, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Mavericks were without the necessary eight players available to play due to COVID-19 contact tracing. Monday's contest will be postponed and made up at a later date, so the Pelicans' first game of Week 4 should come Wednesday in Los Angeles against the Clippers.
