Ingram (toe) went through a full 5-on-5 practice Monday and plans to return during the Pelicans' upcoming three-game homestand that opens Tuesday, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.

Ingram hasn't played since Nov. 25 due to a bruised left big toe, but he's recently began participating in full contact practices again and appears on the verge of returning to game action. However, the star forward said his availability will come down to pain tolerance, so it may take him awhile to get back to his usual self. The Pelicans' three-game home stand begins with a back-to-back set against Denver and Minnesota on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, and ends Saturday versus Washington. The Saturday game may be the most realistic target for Ingram's return, given that it would give him another opportunity to practice beforehand.