Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Plays nine minutes in All-Star loss

Ingram compiled just two points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal in nine minutes during Sunday's 157-155 All-Star Game loss to Team LeBron.

Ingram didn't see much action, which is no surprise with him still working his way back from an ankle injury. This was surely not the All-Star debut he would have liked, but the simple fact that he was on the court at all is a real positive. Ingram's troublesome right ankle held him out for the Pelicans' final three games before the break, but this performance seems to indicate that he should be ready to roll moving forward. That's good news for his fantasy owners, who've enjoyed a monster campaign that has Ingram sitting on career-best averages in scoring (24.9 points), rebounds (6.4), assists (4.2) and steals (1.0), His numbers have dropped slightly since the addition of Zion Williamson, but the two have demonstrated the ability to coexist, so there's no reason to think that Ingram will lose much value down the stretch.