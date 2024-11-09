Ingram racked up 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and five assists over 26 minutes during Friday's 115-88 loss to Orlando.

Jose Alvarado and Brandon Boston carried a depleted Pelicans team in this loss, but Ingram's overall outing was disappointing. It's not a secret that the veteran forward should be putting up better numbers and operating as a go-to player on offense, especially considering all the absences the Pels are dealing with at the moment. That said, this was the first "subpar" outing from Ingram since the beginning of November. In five games this month, Ingram is averaging 23.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 46 percent from the field. Ingram will aim to bounce back in Monday's matchup against the Nets.