Ingram (toe) delivered 17 points (5-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 35 minutes in Friday's 101-94 win over the 76ers.

Ingram returned from a five-game absence Friday, and though he ended as the Pelicans' second-best scorer behind Zion Williamson, he struggled mightily from the floor. While Ingram remains an elite scorer when he's at his best, it's worth noting he hasn't reached the 20-point mark in three of his last four games while ceding the role of New Orleans' go-to player on offense in recent weeks to Williamson.