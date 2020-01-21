Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Poor shooting in strong outing
Ingram had 25 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3PT, 11-12 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two blocks in 35 minutes during Monday's 126-116 win at Memphis.
Ingram might have topped the 20-point mark for the sixth time in his last seven games, but his shot has been slightly inconsistent of late. That said, he is still producing at a high level and the fact that he has dished out five or more assists in each of those seven contests should boost his upside even more. He is averaging 29.0 points, 6.9 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game during that seven-game stretch.
