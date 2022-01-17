Ingram amassed 15 points (6-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Monday's 104-92 loss to the Celtics.

Ingram failed to score at least 20 points for the first time in his last six games. However, the 6-foot-8 forward salvaged the outing by grabbing double digit rebounds for just the third time this season. With Devonte' Graham continuing to struggle, Ingram is the clear cut No. 1 option in New Orleans, which makes him a valuable fantasy commodity. He will look to bounce back from his poor shooting night Thursday against the Knicks.