Ingram posted 20 points (8-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 116-95 loss to the Cavaliers.

The Pelicans' offense was a two-man show Wednesday, as Ingram and Zion Williamson (33 points) were the only two New Orleans players to score more than 11. Ingram had averaged just 12.0 points over the prior three contests, and he may not be completely over the ankle injury that cost him the first two games coming out of the All-Star break -- he hasn't attempted more than two three-pointers in five straight games. Despite that reduction in long-range attempts, since his return Ingram is averaging 20.8 points, 5.9 assists, 5.6 boards, 1.1 threes and 0.8 steals.