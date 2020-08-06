Ingram posted 24 points (8-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 140-125 loss to the Kings.

Thursday marked Ingram's third 20-point game of the bubble, only dipping below that mark Aug. 1 against the Clippers. It was also the sixth time this season Ingram has scored at least 20 points on 14 or fewer field-goal attempts.