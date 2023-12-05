Ingram supplied 30 points (10-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Monday's 127-117 win over Sacramento.

Ingram led all Pelicans in scoring while finishing second in rebounds and assists and ending two boards short of a double-double in a winning effort. Ingram has tallied 30 or more points in five games this season and has posted at least 30 points, five rebounds and five assists on two occasions this year.