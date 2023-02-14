Ingram accumulated 34 points (14-24 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 32 minutes during Monday's 103-100 win over the Thunder.

Ingram scored the Pelicans' first 12 points of the game and knocked down two critical jumpers in the final three minutes to fend off a Thunder comeback. Since returning from a toe injury in late January, Ingram has scored 20 points or more in six of eight games, with three games of at least 30. With Zion Williamson (hamstring) expected to miss even more time after the All-Star break, Ingram should be in line for more monster offensive games. He's gotten up at least 20 shots in four games since his return.