Ingram closed Thursday's 107-88 win over the Nuggets with 31 points (13-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds and 10 assists across 37 minutes.

After posting his first career triple-double a week ago, Ingram was back at it Thursday and posted another one. Over his past eight appearances, the veteran forward has averaged 29.6 points, 8.3 assists and 6.3 rebounds with 51/48/92 shooting splits and is single-handedly keeping the Pelicans in the playoff picture with Zion Williamson's (hamstring) potential return looming.