Ingram notched 30 points (10-23 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Thursday's 115-96 win over the Hornets.

Ingram wasn't efficient, but he still scored a game-high 30 points thanks to a perfect night at the charity stripe. He also tied his season high with 10 assists and finished second on the team in rebounds behind Jonas Valanciunas (19) en route to his first career triple-double. Since returning from a two-game absence, Ingram has averaged 28.2 points, 7.6 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals-plus-blocks with 50/38/92 shooting splits over his past five appearances.