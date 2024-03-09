Ingram closed Friday's 103-95 win over the 76ers with 17 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 35 minutes.

Ingram finished third on the Pelicans in scoring and rebounds while leading the squad in assists and adding a pair of swats. He needed only 10 field-goal tries to reach 17 points, and he's been a bit passive in averaging just 8.5 shot attempts over his past two games. Prior to that span, he had put together a four-game run during which he averaged 27.5 points on 18.8 field-goal tries per contest.