Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Pours in seven triples Wednesday
Ingram tallied 31 points (11-18 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 112-100 victory over Denver.
Ingram nailed a career-high seven three-pointers on his way to a game-high 31 points. He continues to astound with his performances on a nightly basis and is currently the 14th ranked player in nine-category leagues. Zion Williamson (knee) will eventually return to the lineup and that could see Ingram shift to the small forward position. However, given his demonstrated ability from the perimeter, his value should still hover around the top-40 at a minimum.
More News
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Dominant effort Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Double-double but poor shooting•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Scores 32, lives at charity stripe•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Scores 25 in loss•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Drops 31 against Detroit•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Scores 14 in blowout loss•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.