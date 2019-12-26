Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Pours in seven triples Wednesday

Ingram tallied 31 points (11-18 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 112-100 victory over Denver.

Ingram nailed a career-high seven three-pointers on his way to a game-high 31 points. He continues to astound with his performances on a nightly basis and is currently the 14th ranked player in nine-category leagues. Zion Williamson (knee) will eventually return to the lineup and that could see Ingram shift to the small forward position. However, given his demonstrated ability from the perimeter, his value should still hover around the top-40 at a minimum.