Ingram closed Saturday's 122-114 victory over the Clippers with 36 points (13-23 FG, 10-11 FT), four rebounds and eight assists over 39 minutes.

Ingram topped 30 points for the fifth time in his past seven games, leading the Pelicans to a much-needed victory. Having won seven of their past nine games, the Pelicans are now only 0.5 games behind the Clippers in the race to avoid the play-in tournament. With Zion Williamson (hamstring) set to miss the remainder of the regular season, Ingram should continue to churn out hefty stats ROS.