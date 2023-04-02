Ingram closed Saturday's 122-114 victory over the Clippers with 36 points (13-23 FG, 10-11 FT), eight assists and four rebounds over 39 minutes.

Ingram eschewed the three-point line entirely and topped 30 points for the fifth time in his past seven games, leading the Pelicans to a much-needed victory. Having won seven of their past nine games, the Pelicans are now only a half game behind the Clippers for the sixth seed in the Western Conference as both teams look to avoid spots in the Play-In Tournament. With Zion Williamson (hamstring) on track miss the remainder of the regular season, Ingram should continue to churn out hefty stats as the Pelicans' clear No. 1 option over the final four games of the 2022-23 campaign.