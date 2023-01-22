Pelicans head coach Willie Green said Ingram (toe) participated in 5-on-5 work during practice Saturday but remains out for Sunday's game against the Heat, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Updates on Ingram have been scarce and infrequent while he hasn't played since Nov. 25 due to a bruised left big toe, but Green's comments finally offer some hope that the veteran wing's return to game action could be imminent. Following Sunday's contest in Miami, the Pelicans will travel home for a three-game set, which begins Tuesday against Denver and ends Saturday against Washington. It's possible Ingram plays sometime during that stretch, but more information on his availability moving forward will likely come following Sunday's contest and the team's practice Monday.