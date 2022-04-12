Pelicans head coach Willie Green said Ingram (hamstring) was a full participant at practice Tuesday, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Green added that the team will see how Ingram responds to Tuesday's practice before making a definitive statement about his availability for Wednesday's win-or-go-home play-in matchup against the Spurs. The sixth-year forward missed the final three games of the regular season, but it appears he's trending towards being available for New Orleans' biggest game of the season. Over his last five appearances, Ingram has averaged 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 31.6 minutes per game. The Pelicans were 4-1 during that stretch.