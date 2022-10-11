Head coach Willie Green indicated Tuesday that Ingram (toe) practiced in full and will likely play against Miami on Wednesday, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Ingram sat out Sunday's preseason contest versus the Spurs due to the toe issue, but it looks like he is trending in the right direction. The practice appearance and Green's post-practice comments suggest that Ingram will rejoin the fold for Wednesday's preseason tilt.