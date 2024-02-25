Ingram (illness), who's officially listed as questionable, was present during the Pelicans' morning shootaround ahead of Sunday's game against the Bulls, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Ingram has missed back-to-back games following the All-Star break due to an illness and is in danger of missing a third, but his presence at shootaround bodes well for his potential return to action. If Ingram suits up, New Orleans may limit his minutes, as he hasn't played in a game since Feb. 14.