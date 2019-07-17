Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: 'Pretty close' to resuming workouts
Ingram said Tuesday that he's "pretty close" to returning to his normal offseason workouts following surgery to address a blood clot in his right arm, the Associated Press reports.
Speaking at the Pelicans' introductory presser Tuesday, Ingram revealed that he is yet to resume shooting a basketball, but he's been able to work on his form, in addition to ball-handling and passing work, as well as lower-body workouts. While the former No. 2 overall pick should be ready by the time training camp arrives, the lengthy layoff is somewhat concerning for a player who desperately needs to add strength to his upper body.
More News
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...