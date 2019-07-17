Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: 'Pretty close' to resuming workouts

Ingram said Tuesday that he's "pretty close" to returning to his normal offseason workouts following surgery to address a blood clot in his right arm, the Associated Press reports.

Speaking at the Pelicans' introductory presser Tuesday, Ingram revealed that he is yet to resume shooting a basketball, but he's been able to work on his form, in addition to ball-handling and passing work, as well as lower-body workouts. While the former No. 2 overall pick should be ready by the time training camp arrives, the lengthy layoff is somewhat concerning for a player who desperately needs to add strength to his upper body.