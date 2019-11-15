Play

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Probable for Saturday's game

Ingram (knee) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Heat.

Ingram has missed the Pelicans' last two games with a sore right knee but appears unlikely to miss any more time. In the nine contests for which he's been available this season, he's scored 25.9 points per game while shooting 46.9 percent from beyond the arc.

