Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Probable for Saturday's game
Ingram (knee) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Heat.
Ingram has missed the Pelicans' last two games with a sore right knee but appears unlikely to miss any more time. In the nine contests for which he's been available this season, he's scored 25.9 points per game while shooting 46.9 percent from beyond the arc.
More News
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Won't play Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Game-time call Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: MRI comes back clean•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Getting precautionary MRI•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Out Monday vs. Rockets•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Logs 25 points, nine boards in win•
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.