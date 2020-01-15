Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Probable for Thursday
Ingram (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the Jazz.
Right knee soreness prevented Ingram from participating in Monday's 117-110 win over the Pistons, but he should be able to play Thursday. This month, he's averaging 24.3 points, 6.0 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block.
