Ingram (concussion) is probable for Friday's game against the Warriors, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After four missed games due to a concussion, Ingram should be back Friday. He started the season strong, averaging 28.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 steals in his first two appearances. His return could cut into the workloads of Naji Marshall, Dyson Daniels and Devonte' Graham.