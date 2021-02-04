Ingram recorded 23 points (7-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two blocked shots in Wednesday's win over the Suns.
Ingram has recorded 20-plus points in six of his last seven contests, and he ranks second on New Orleans in scoring this season at 23.4 points per game. The fifth-year forward is producing at a near-identical rate to his All-Star campaign last season, complementing his scoring output with 2.3 three-pointers, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest.
