Ingram posted 19 points (7-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 111-104 win over the Grizzlies.
Although Ingram wasn't particularly efficient from the floor Wednesday, he still finished third on the team in scoring while also making a mark through his rebounds and assists. While he may not be as big of a focal point in the Pelicans' offense this year now that Zion Williamson is healthy, Ingram proved Wednesday that he can still be a productive fantasy option.
More News
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Leads team in scoring Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Struggles from field Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Scores 14 points in exhibtion•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Facing minutes limit Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Participating in camp•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Sidelined for third-place game•