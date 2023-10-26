Ingram posted 19 points (7-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 111-104 win over the Grizzlies.

Although Ingram wasn't particularly efficient from the floor Wednesday, he still finished third on the team in scoring while also making a mark through his rebounds and assists. While he may not be as big of a focal point in the Pelicans' offense this year now that Zion Williamson is healthy, Ingram proved Wednesday that he can still be a productive fantasy option.