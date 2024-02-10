Ingram posted 22 points (7-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and three blocks across 35 minutes during Friday's 139-122 loss to the Lakers.

Ingram posted a respectable fantasy total despite a tepid night of shooting. Ingram's numbers have regressed a bit after a huge 41-point tour-de-force against Toronto, but it shouldn't be a cause for concern. The eighth-year vet will usually provide decent secondary numbers to offset any difficulties finding the bottom of the basket, as he's averaging a solid 5. 7 assists and 5.1 rebounds this season.