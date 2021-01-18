Ingram had 22 points (8-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Sunday's win over the Kings.

The 23-year-old also had a season-high five turnovers, and he was unable to make much of an impact beyond reaching 20 points for the third straight contest. Ingram is averaging 23.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 35.0 minutes through 12 games in 2020-21.