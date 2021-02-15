Ingram registered 26 points (7-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and a steal across 38 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Pistons.

Ingram paced the Pelicans in scoring alongside Zion Williamson, and the former Duke star has scored 20 or more points in eight straight games. He's shot 45.3 percent from the field and has drained multiple threes in his last seven appearances as well, so he's putting the ball in the basket at a decent rate and with strong volume numbers. His role as one of New Orleans' top offensive threats alongside Williamson is not under question and that makes him a strong fantasy asset across most formats on a nightly basis.