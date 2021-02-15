Ingram registered 26 points (7-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and a steal across 38 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Pistons.
Ingram paced the Pelicans in scoring alongside Zion Williamson, and the former Duke star has scored 20 or more points in eight straight games. He's shot 45.3 percent from the field and has drained multiple threes in his last seven appearances as well, so he's putting the ball in the basket at a decent rate and with strong volume numbers. His role as one of New Orleans' top offensive threats alongside Williamson is not under question and that makes him a strong fantasy asset across most formats on a nightly basis.
More News
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Reaches 30-point mark again•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Struggles from field in loss•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Scores efficiently in win•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Logs double-double with four blocks•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Drops 30 in victory•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Produces 23 points Wednesday•