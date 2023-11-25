Ingram racked up 30 points (12-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds and five assists over 35 minutes during Friday's 116-106 win over the Clippers.
Ingram is usually dialed in when he's in Los Angeles, and he felt right at home in his old arena as the Pelicans advanced to 3-1 in West Group B. Ingram has never posted an average field goal percentage of 50 percent or more, but he's doing exactly that through 13 games, averaging 50.6 percent from the court. His work at the charity stripe (78.2 percent) could use some improvement, but he's performing extremely well otherwise.
