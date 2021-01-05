Ingram had 31 points (12-31 FG, 1-6 3PT, 6-6 FT) and eight assists in Monday's loss to the Pacers.

The 31 field goal attempts marked a new career-high for Ingram, who played 40 minutes in a game the Pelicans lost in overtime. While he was just 1-of-6 from deep, Ingram hit all six of his free throws and added four rebounds, two blocks and a steal.