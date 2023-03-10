Ingram (foot) is questionable for Saturday's game versus the Thunder, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Ingram left Wednesday's game due to a right foot injury but was able to do some on-court work Friday. Naji Marshall, Trey Murphy and Dyson Daniels are candidates to see extended minutes in his potential absence. If Ingram is ruled out Saturday, his next chance to suit up will be Sunday's matchup with Portland.
