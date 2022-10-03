Pelicans head coach Willie Green said Monday that Ingram (finger/toe) is questionable for Tuesday's exhibition contest against Chicago, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Ingram underwent surgery on his right fifth finger at the beginning of June and has slowly worked his way back to game action, but he's now dealing with toe soreness. It's encouraging to see him listed as questionable and not immediately ruled out, but it's unlikely the Pelicans would risk a setback by thrusting him into exhibition action. CJ McCollum (ankle) is also listed as questionable, though he figures to have a better chance of playing after logging a full practice Sunday.