Ingram (illness) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Rockets, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Ingram was unable to practice Wednesday due to the illness, so there's a chance he could be headed for a game-time call Thursday night if he's also not able to participate in the morning shootaround. If Ingram can't give it a go, Trey Murphy or Naji Marshall would get an opportunity to start and Herbert Jones would get a boost. Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas would also see an uptick in usage.