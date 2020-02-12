Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Questionable for Thursday
Ingram (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Thunder.
Ingram has missed the past two games due to a sprained right ankle, but he was able to participate in shooting drills and player development work Wednesday and it sounds like he could return for the team's final game before the All-Star break. With the extended break looming, the Pelicans could play it safe with Ingram and keep him sidelined. Look for his status to clear up closer to tip-off.
