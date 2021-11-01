Ingram (hip) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Coach Willie Green said Monday Ingram was sore and considered day-to-day after sitting out Saturday's matchup with the Knicks, and he may be able to retake the court Tuesday. Devonte' Graham (groin) and Garrett Temple (ankle) are also questionable, so New Orleans' depth could be tested, especially with Zion Williamson (foot) already sidelined.