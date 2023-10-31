Ingram (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Oklahoma City, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports
Ingram reportedly has no structural issues to his knee, which should ensure that his absence is short-term. More information on Ingram will emerge throughout the day Wednesday. Rookie Jordan Hawkins played 35 minutes in his sted on Monday.
