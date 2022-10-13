Ingram (toe) remains questionable for Friday's tilt with the Hawks, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Ingram has yet to participate in preseason action, but there is some optimism he may debut Friday after dealing with lingering toe soreness. Ingram will play an integral role as a primary contributor for the Pelicans in the upcoming campaign as the team looks to solidify themselves as legitimate contenders. If Ingram is unable to go Friday, his next opportunity to suit up will be on Oct. 19 against the Nets.