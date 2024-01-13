Ingram has drawn a questionable designation ahead of Saturday's tilt against the Mavericks due to both right Achilles soreness and an illness.

Ingram was questionable prior to Friday's game against the Nuggets with the same Achilles issue and ultimately played through it. This being the second night of a back-to-back set, the Pelicans could be more cautious. However, more clarity is unlikely to come on the situation until the star forward tests things out pregame. Trey Murphy (knee) and Jordan Hawkins would be prime candidates for increased run at shooting guard if Ingram is ultimately unable to go.