Play

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Questionable Saturday

Ingram (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Ingram is dealing with a sprained ankle, of which X-rays returned negative. Still, it's possible he misses Saturday's contest. If that ends up being the case, Josh Hart, J.J. Redick and E'Twaun Moore are all candidates to see expanded roles.

More News
Our Latest Stories