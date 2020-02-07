Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Questionable Saturday
Ingram (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Ingram is dealing with a sprained ankle, of which X-rays returned negative. Still, it's possible he misses Saturday's contest. If that ends up being the case, Josh Hart, J.J. Redick and E'Twaun Moore are all candidates to see expanded roles.
More News
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: X-rays return negative•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Solid in win•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Shut down for night•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Erupts for 32 in loss•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Scores 28, grabs 12 boards•
-
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Fills stat sheet in limited minutes•
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.