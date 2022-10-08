Ingram (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Spurs.
Ingram has yet to play in preseason due to left fifth toe soreness. If he remains out Sunday, his questionable tag is a good sign that he'll be fine for Opening Night on Oct. 19 against the Nets.
