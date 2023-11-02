Ingram (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pistons, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Ingram missed the last two games due to right knee soreness, and his diagnosis has now been changed to right knee tendinitis. However, he'll still be in the mix to suit up in the second half of the Pelicans' back-to-back set. If he's unable to play, Jordan Hawkins should draw another start for New Orleans.